Fujairah Chamber discusses economic cooperation with Indonesia

It made this statement during a meeting that was held at the headquarters of the chamber on Sunday, between Khalifa Khamis Mattar Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Husin Bagis, Indonesian Ambassador to the UAE.

Bagis invited the chamber and local businessmen to participate in the annual EXPO Indonesia 2018, which will take place from 24th to 28th October 2018.

He added that the fair attracts large numbers of participants and investors from around the world to explore available investment opportunities while stressing his country’s welcoming representatives of Emirati commercial and investment sectors.

Al Kaabi highlighted the chamber’s keenness to strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries, through supporting the role of the private sector in promoting joint investments. He also stressed the importance of overcoming trade barriers and building an economic partnership, especially as both countries possess strong economic foundations and many investment opportunities.

He then called upon people in business and representatives of commercial and industrial sectors from the two countries to explore and develop available investment opportunities.

Khalid Mohammed Al Jassem, Director-General of the Chamber, highlighted the keenness of Fujairah and the chamber’s members to trade with Indonesia, through establishing joint projects and exchanging visits between economic delegations.

The meeting was also attended by Radwan Hassan, Consul-General of Indonesia to the UAE, and officials from both sides.