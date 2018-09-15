SEDD, ENOC discuss cooperation

The meeting comes within the framework of strengthening areas of cooperation between the two sides.

Welcoming ENOC delegation, SEDD Chairman emphasised the importance of holding such meetings in enhancing cooperation and coordination to contribute to the sustainable economic development of the Emirate of Sharjah.

He also stressed that such meeting falls within the department’s framework to communicate directly with the main dynamic commercial sectors in the UAE and provide the best governmental services to facilitate investors’ procedures and offer them apt environment in cooperation with relevant authorities, especially after the company promised to remove the effects resulting from the closure of stations in the previous period adding that Sharjah possesses all potentials that attract various investor.

ENOC Group expressed its appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his directives and keenness to create an investment environment and the follow up of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council.

The Group expressed happiness over its return to Sharjah’s market and stressed its willingness to cooperate with SEDD on overcoming all obstacles committing itself to remove the impacts resulting from the closure of its stations in the previous period.

It is worth mentioning that ENOC plans to increase to 25 the number of its stations in the Emirate of Sharjah by opening new five service stations in 2019.

In the end of the meeting, the delegation expressed gratitude and thanks to SEDD for its efforts to improve the economic work in the emirate. They praised the transparent development methods adopted by SEDD underscoring the need to continue coordination between the two sides to ensure integration and communication as well as to exchange of experiences in various fields in order to achieve a vision and a distinctive economic development plan.