SCCI organises trade mission to the WorldFood Exhibition in Moscow

The SCCI, represented by the Sharjah Exports Development Centre, will attend the activities of the exhibition during September 17-19.

The trade mission to the exhibition aims to demonstrate the capabilities of the Emirati private sector, as well as to review the mutual investment opportunities between the UAE and Russia.

Hameed Mohammed bin Salem, Secretary-General of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry said that the mission aims to inform the Russian business community of the encouraging demand in the UAE market, where the community is characterised by its strong purchasing power, which makes the UAE an attractive market for Russian investment and industry and a centre for the import and export of Russian products to various countries in the Middle East and Africa.

Abdulaziz Shattaf, Assistant Director-General for Members Services at the SCCI, stated that the mission comes as part of SCCI’s foreign visits programme during the 4th quarter of 2018, which includes 10 trade missions to prominent economic events around the world.

Shattaf clarified that these visits all aim to put a spotlight on the various investment opportunities in the UAE, and to promote the national industries in the country, in addition to opening the doors to new markets for the Emirati business community, and enhancing trade relations between the UAE and other countries around the world.