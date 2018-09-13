Renewed hopes for U.S.-China trade talks cap dollar, support yuan

An employee of a bank counts US dollar notes at a branch in Hanoi, Vietnam

The euro and the pound held steady ahead of policy decisions by the European Central Bank and the Bank of England scheduled later in the day.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was little changed at 94.795 after declining about 0.5 percent the previous day.

The greenback fell following news that the Trump administration has invited Chinese officials to restart trade talks.

"The dollar did dip on the latest trade-related headlines, but it is hard to imagine the situation improving dramatically on this meeting alone. Currencies will continue reacting to each bit of news about the U.S.-China trade conflict," said Yukio Ishizuki, senior currency strategist at Daiwa Securities.

China's yuan rose 0.3 percent to 6.8450 per dollar in onshore trade on Wednesday on the renewed hopes for U.S.-China trade discussions, pulling back from a 2-1/2-week low of 6.8800 brushed the previous day.

The Australian dollar, seen as a liquid proxy of China-related trades as well as a barometer of risk sentiment, rose 0.3 percent to $0.7194 after surging 0.7 percent overnight.

The Aussie was given an additional lift after Thursday's stronger-than-expected Australian employment data for August.

The pound was steady at $1.3052 after edging up 0.1 percent the previous day after Brexit-supporting lawmakers in British Prime Minister Theresa May's party publicly pledged support for her to stay in power.

The Bank of England is expected to keep interest rates on hold on Thursday, giving the economy time to digest August's increase in borrowing costs, which was only the second such move in the decade since the financial crisis.

"The BoE as well the ECB policy meetings today are not expected to be major market-moving events and they are not drawing too much attention. But it does remain to be seen if the BoE makes any mention of the recent Brexit talks," said Ishizuki at Daiwa Securities.

The European Central Bank is all but certain to keep policy unaltered on Thursday, making only nuanced changes to its guidance to stay on course to end bond purchases this year and raise interest rates next autumn.

The euro edged up 0.1 percent to $1.1638 after advancing 0.2 percent overnight.