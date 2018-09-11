Sterling erases early gains as Brexit deal optimism fades

The pound remained close to five-week highs, however, after EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier's comments on Monday that a Brexit deal was possible within weeks and given that British economic data has been broadly supportive of the currency.

The latest figures, published on Tuesday, showed British workers' underlying pay growth picking up faster than expected, although market attention is squarely focused on Brexit headlines.

The British currency hit its highest level since early August in early trading at $1.3087, but gave up its gains after the pay data to stand 0.2 percent down at $1.3002. Against the euro, the pound was flat at 89.06 pence.

News that Bank of England Governor Mark Carney would extend his term until the end of January 2020 did little to boost the pound before a policy meeting this week.

With less than seven months to go before the United Kingdom is due to leave the European Union, recent comments from policymakers have been perceived by markets as conciliatory.

Diplomats and officials said on Monday that EU leaders were likely to hold a special Brexit summit in mid-November in the hope of signing off on a divorce deal with Britain.

However, investors have shied away from big bets, given the lack of concrete progress and a few big event risks such as the ruling Conservative's party conference at the end of September, at which Prime Minister Theresa May could face a leadership challenge.