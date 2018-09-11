ADNOC Distribution signs agreement with Etisalat Digital for digital advertising network

This digital signage project will be rolled out across 100 ADNOC Distribution service stations and will be the UAE’s largest out-of-home advertising network, establishing new means for both ADNOC Distribution and Etisalat Digital to communicate with their customers, as well as a new revenue stream for both companies.

The signing ceremony, which was held at ADNOC Distribution head office, was signed by John Carey, ADNOC Distribution’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer; and Salvador Anglada, Etisalat’s Chief Business Officer; in the presence of Saeed Mubarak Al Rashdi, ADNOC Distribution’s Acting Chief Executive Officer; and Sultan Al Dhaheri, General Manager of Etisalat Abu Dhabi.

Commenting on the agreement, Al Rashdi said, "Our agreement with Etisalat Digital represents another important step in ADNOC Distribution’s journey to realising our full commercial potential as a world-class retail and fuel business. Through this digital initiative we are leveraging our market leading position in convenience stores and service stations to fast track our growth and to allow us to provide our customers with improved service by offering better and more relevant information and customized promotions."

As part of the agreement, Etisalat Digital is providing a turn-key digital signage solution that combines digital screens, a content management system on Etisalat Digital’s cloud, and connectivity, maintenance, and operations from Etisalat’s 24/7 command and control centre.

In turn, Anglada said, "Today, digital marketing is taking over and disrupting traditional marketing channels. We are very pleased to be moving forward with this agreement with ADNOC Distribution, which represents a major milestone for digital advertising in the UAE. With it will come the deployment of Etisalat Digital’s unmatched capabilities and platforms. ADNOC Distribution will now be able to manage their content, address internal requirements, and secure content across its sites with Etisalat Digital’s cloud and digital signage solutions."

ADNOC Distribution is the leading fuel distributor and convenience store operator in the UAE, with an approximate 67 percent market share by number of retail fuel service stations, the largest market share in the wholesale segment, and the largest retail store network by number of sites.

Since its Initial Public Offering, IPO, in December of 2017, ADNOC Distribution has progressed a number of initiatives to drive its growth strategy in the areas of fuel, non-fuel and cost efficiency, while also remaining focused on customer choice and experience.