Over 3,000 jobs on offer to Emiratis in next 100 days

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has signed 13 Memoranda of Understanding, MoUs, with federal and local government entities to provide these jobs within the said timeframe.

Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and representatives of these entities attended the signing ceremony.

Under these cooperative agreements, the financial and banking sector will provide 1,000 jobs, insurance 500, and retail and tourism 2,000 jobs.

''These MoUs laid the groundwork for a strategic partnership between the ministry and federal and local government departments as well as with companies operating in these sectors in order to accelerate the pace of Emiratisation,'' Al Hamli said.

The minister stated that the ministry would provide every possible assistance to its strategic partners to deliver targets of the qualitative Emiratisation in these sectors.

The first phase of the Emiratisation programme covered aviation, transport, ICT, real estate and services centre sectors and secured 5,740 employment offers and contracts for Emiratis, which exceeded the Emiratisation targets by 47 percent.