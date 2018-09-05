The 4th edition of Sharjah FDI Forum kickstarts in December

Organised by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), with the strategic collaboration of CNBC Arabia, the new edition, taking place at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, will address the current socioeconomic developments and changes in global economies, and the integration of innovative solutions and technologies to boost competitiveness and sustainability.

According to the World Investment Report 2017 released by the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), FDI inflows into the UAE grew by 2.2% in 2016 to US$9 billion from $8.8 billion in 2015. The UAE is ranked 12th on the list of top countries for FDI during the period from 2017 through 2019.

A report by the Ministry of Economy (MoE) shows that the cumulative FDIs to the UAE jumped to $117.9 billion by the end of 2016, and the UAE-bound FDI abroad reached $113.2 billion.

His Excellency Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, Executive Chairman of Shurooq, said: “The future of investments and the global economy remains ambiguous for many investors and business leaders, and the impacts of this uncertainty is impacting world’s societies and future generations. The Sharjah FDI Forum is the strategic platform which brings together the industries’ greatest and biggest thinkers and experts to address how best to prepare for the future.”

He added: “The forum falls in line with our mission and vision, which is to be at the forefront of every opportunity which allows business leaders from the private and public sectors in Sharjah, to exchange their expertise, knowledge and success stories with different global leaders and CEOs.”

He highlighted: “The Sharjah FDI Forum has been one of the key drivers to our business goals which is to extend and create opportunities for partnerships and ventures with the private sector for Sharjah, and expand on the horizons of our bilateral relations with our existing partners from all around the world.”

For his part, Mohammed Juma Al Musharrakh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah, said: “The goals and objectives of the Sharjah FDI Forum are key to create and further strengthen our FDI growth in Sharjah, and attract strategic ventures across a variety of sectors that sustain the growth of the emirate’s GDP.”

He added: “The last three years of the Sharjah FDI Forum successfully highlighted many economic and investment topics at the local, regional, and international level, and maintained a strategic pace with the latest developments and addressed their impacts on enhancing investment attractiveness and building a competitive economy.”

He highlighted: “The forum directly serves and addresses the demands of investors and entrepreneurs who look to maximise on their capital and efficiency in their business set-ups and expansions. The solutions and expertise highlighted provide a comprehensive understanding and insights which attendees effectively benefit from, and allows them to explore the market opportunities within the region.”

The Sharjah FDI Forum is one of the world-leading economic and finance forums, and the largest FDI and investment forum of its kind across MENA, and hosts a number of high profile speakers, experts and CEOs from the private and public sector across the world.