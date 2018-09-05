Expo Centre Sharjah gets ready to host the MidEast Watch and Jewellery Show

The show, which is organized and hosted by Expo Centre Sharjah, with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will present the latest designs and trends in watches, jewellery, diamonds and precious stones, amidst the participation of more than 500 local and international companies and brands from 25 different countries.

His Excellency Saif Mohamed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, remarked that the centre has started to prepare and organize the activities of the MidEast Watch and Jewellery Show, which is in its 2nd edition of 2018. He stated that he expects the exhibition to achieve the desired success and to continue its growth in terms of the number of participating local and international exhibitors, and the number of visitors that the show attracts.

Al Midfa stressed that Expo Centre Sharjah is preparing a number of surprises for the show’s visitors, in addition to providing all types of facilities and features to the exhibitors. He pointed out that the Watch and Jewellery Show has become one of the most prominent economic events that attracts foreign companies and investors to Sharjah, which in turn revitalizes the economy, promotes business tourism, and helps support various other sectors.

Al Midfa stated that the show is an event that has gained a leading global reputation in the exhibitions and conferences industry. He pointed out that Expo Centre Sharjah is keen to continue its efforts to attract the most prominent brands, global designers and leading companies in this field, in order to meet the needs of the local and regional markets, which is in line with the centre’s new strategic plan for 2018-2022, and the strategy of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The exhibition offers visitors the opportunity to buy directly from manufacturers. The exhibition also offers many opportunities to win valuable prizes and enter draws for every purchase of Dh500 and above, under the supervision of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The prizes include a daily drew for half a kilo of gold, in addition to the big draw for a motor vehicle that takes place at the end of the exhibition.

The Mideast Watch and Jewellery Show is considered one of the most important events for the watches and jewellery industry at the local and regional level. The Show helps to strengthen the UAE’s position as the fifth country in the world in terms of Jewellery purchases, and first place in the world in terms of the rate of jewellery purchases per person.