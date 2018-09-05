Australia's economy powers ahead as consumers keep spending

The economy expanded by 0.9 percent in the March-June quarter, following 0.7 percent growth in the first three months of the year, to take the annual rate of growth to 3.4 percent -- the fastest pace since September 2012.

The quarterly reading was far above market expectations of 2.8 percent, and comes after the previous quarter's year-on-year reading of 3.1 percent.

The increase sent the Australian dollar jumping almost half a cent to 72.17 US cents.

"The national accounts for the June quarter highlight the strength and the resilience of the Australian economy, which is in its 27th year of consecutive economic growth," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told reporters.

"The economy is strong, the fundamentals are good and momentum has continued and these are an encouraging set of numbers."

The economy has recorded uneven expansion in recent years as an unprecedented period of mining investment reaches its end, with the Reserve Bank of Australia cutting interest rates to a record-low of 1.5 percent to support growth.

Household spending jumped 0.7 percent during the quarter to contribute 0.4 percentage points to growth, while net exports added 0.1 percent.

Government expenditure rose 1.0 percent in the period to continue its stellar growth through the year.

"(Household) consumption continues to hold up pretty well, facilitated by the savings ratio continuing to fall," JP Morgan economist Henry St John told AFP.

The savings ratio, which measures how much households save in proportion to their disposable income, was at 1.0 percent for the quarter, the lowest since December 2007.

It had soared to almost 10 percent in 2012 after the global financial crisis.