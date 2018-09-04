Most Asian markets rise but investors keep wary eye on trade rows

With US markets closed for the Labor Day holiday, there were few catalysts to drive business but dealers moved in to pick up beaten-down stocks.

However, there remains a sense of nervousness after Trump said he wanted to impose fresh tariffs on a huge swathe of Chinese goods by the end of this week.

There is also growing unease about emerging market currencies, with Argentina's peso and the Turkish lira continuing to take a battering.

Hong Kong climbed 0.9 percent in the afternoon following a four-day sell-off, while Shanghai added 1.1 percent after falling for five days.

Singapore rose 0.1 percent and Seoul was up 0.4 percent, while there were also gains in Wellington, Taipei, Manila and Mumbai. However, Sydney slipped 0.3 percent and Tokyo ended 0.1 percent lower.

In Europe, London rose 0.3 percent, Frankfurt added 0.4 percent and Paris gained 0.2 percent.

Dealers are keeping a close eye on Trump's next move after he said last week he wanted to impose tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports as soon as public consultation ends on Thursday, adding to the $50 billion already targeted.

Also, US and Canadian officials are still due to resume talks Wednesday on a revised NAFTA deal, after they failed to reach an agreement last week. That led Trump to tweet that he would leave his northern neighbours out of a final pact.

Mexico and the US have already struck a deal.

Friday then sees the release of key US jobs data, which could give a clue to the Federal Reserve's plans for raising interest rates.