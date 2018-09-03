UAE a partner country of 15th ‘China International SME Fair’

The delegation is being organised by the "SME Council," through its executive arm, the "National SME Programme," which operates under the umbrella of the Ministry of Economy.

The delegation will include representatives of federal and local authorities, the private sector, and over 75 entrepreneurs and leaders of SMEs.

The fair, which is being organised by Guangdong Province and the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information technology, is one of the largest regional and international platforms for entrepreneurship, and over 3,500 exhibitors are expected to participate. Last year, the total number of visitors to the fair totalled 322,000, and its current edition will host the UAE as a partner country.

Sultan Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the SME Council, said that the entrepreneurship sector is a priority in the UAE’s development agenda, due to its vital role in reinforcing the development process and economic diversification, as well as creating a knowledge-based economy and achieving the goals of the UAE Vision 2021.

He added that the country has succeeded in creating a motivating and supportive environment for the growth of SMEs, as well as promoting national entrepreneurship and increasing competitiveness.

Al Mansouri stressed that the participation of the delegation in this year’s event has a special importance, as the UAE will be the fair’s partner country, which will create opportunities to build partnerships with entrepreneurs from other countries.

Dr. Adeeb Afify, Direction of the National SMEs Programme, said that participating in the fair is an ideal opportunity to introduce Emirati SMEs to the Chinese market and display their products and services.

He added that the programme will support the owners of SMEs that will participate in the fair, which has allocated 75 platforms to its members at the UAE pavilion.