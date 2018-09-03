UAE participates in AL's Economic Committee meeting

The Council discussed mechanisms to boost economic cooperation between the pan-Arab body and the United Nations. Latest developments regarding the Arab Greater Free Trade Zone, Arab Common Customs Union and inter-Arab investment climate will top the agenda of the meeting.

The two-day meeting of the 102nd session of the committee aims to hammer the agenda for the next Thursday ministerial meeting of the council.

The UAE is represented in the meeting by Mohammed Saleh Shalwah, Advisor to the Minister of Economy.