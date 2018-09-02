Transformational industries contribute 11.8 percent to non-oil GDP

  • Sunday 02, September 2018 in 10:06 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Transformational industries' contribution to non-oil GDP increased to 11.8 percent by fixed prices until the end of 2017 from 11.7 percent in 2016 and 11.5 percent in 2015, according to the UAE Ministry of Economy's statistics.
The growth reflects the significant achievements made by the transformational industries over the past five years, during which they have become a key pillar of the economic diversification plans.
 
The UAE government over the past years has managed to ensure robust infrastructure for this kind of industries, providing investment-friendly legislation for the industrial sector as a whole in a way that has earned the country a prestigious position in this sector across the region and the entire world.
 
Recent studies indicated that Abu Dhabi is planning to increase the industrial sector's contribution to the emirate's GDP to 25 percent by 2030.