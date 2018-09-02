Iraq oil exports hit 2018 peak in August

"In August, exports of crude reached 111.6 million barrels and revenues were $7.7 billion," on an average price of $69.59 per barrel, it said in a statement.

In August last year Iraq earned $4.6 billion from the sale of 99.7 million barrels of crude oil.

Iraq's sole source of foreign currency, oil revenues have pumped more than $60 billion into state coffers since January.

Iraq suffers from persistent corruption and many Iraqis complain that the country's oil wealth is unfairly distributed.

This summer saw weeks of demonstrations in the oil-rich but marginalised south, demanding an end to power shortages and graft.

Iraq has the second-highest output of any member of the OPEC oil producers cartel, at some 4.5 million barrels per day.

Major oil producers including OPEC members and Russia agreed in June to raise crude output.