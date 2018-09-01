SCCI concludes its 18th summer training programme

  • Saturday 01, September 2018 in 4:20 PM
  • Mohammed Ahmed Amin, Acting Director General of SCCI
    Mohammed Ahmed Amin, Acting Director General of SCCI
  • During the honouring ceremony
    During the honouring ceremony
Next Previous
Sharjah 24: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) concluded its 2018 summer season training programme, aimed to provide high school students, colleges and universities in Sharjah with institutional knowledge and develop their professional, leadership and career skills.
SCCI honoured 25 students who participated in this year's programme and successfully completed the two-month training course under the supervision of the Sharjah Training and Development Centre.
 
Mohammed Ahmed Amin, Acting Director General of SCCI, presented the graduates with certificates of participation and appreciation in the presence of Mariam Saif Al Shamsi, Assistant General Manager, Support Services Sector and Sheikh Humaid Al Mualla, Human Resources Expert. 
 
Amin congratulated the graduates and hailed their positive reaction throughout the course. 
 
The graduates thanked SCCI for its useful and constructive initiative.