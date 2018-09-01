SCCI concludes its 18th summer training programme

SCCI honoured 25 students who participated in this year's programme and successfully completed the two-month training course under the supervision of the Sharjah Training and Development Centre.

Mohammed Ahmed Amin, Acting Director General of SCCI, presented the graduates with certificates of participation and appreciation in the presence of Mariam Saif Al Shamsi, Assistant General Manager, Support Services Sector and Sheikh Humaid Al Mualla, Human Resources Expert.

Amin congratulated the graduates and hailed their positive reaction throughout the course.

The graduates thanked SCCI for its useful and constructive initiative.