US economy grew 4.2% in second quarter, faster than first reported

The uptick in business spending in the April-June quarter was sure to comfort President Donald Trump and supporters of December's sweeping corporate tax cuts, who argue that lowering tax burdens will spur investment and growth.

Gross Domestic Product advanced at an annual rate of 4.2 percent in the second quarter, a tenth of a point faster than initial estimates last month and the fastest growth in almost four years, according to the Commerce Department.

The rate also was nearly twice the pace of first quarter growth, surprising analysts who had been expecting a slight downward revision.

Many economists view the second quarter growth as a blip, juiced by one-off factors unlikely to be sustainable. Estimates for growth in the third quarter now hover around a still-robust three percent, putting Trump's annual growth target of three percent within reach for this year at least.

Economists also warn there are signs momentum slowed at the end of the third quarter, with Trump's tariff battles cutting into exports.

The effects of the tax cuts and recent stimulus are expected to begin to wane soon, while rising interest rates and the US-China trade battle loom as economic headwinds.

But Trump last month hailed the economy's renewed vigor, claiming credit for boosting growth with tax cuts and by aggressively confronting trading partners.

"With profit margins expanding again and investment spending accelerating, the outlook for the second half of the year is a solid one but accompanied by rising inflation pressures," RDQ Economics said in an analytical note.

Much of the second-quarter boom was due to a boost in exports as merchants raced to buy American goods -- principally soybeans and petroleum -- ahead of China's retaliatory tariffs, which took effect in July. The pendulum is expected to swing in the other direction in coming months.