Argentina, IMF agree accelerated loan payout

IMF chief Christine Lagarde said the Washington-based lender would look at speeding up payments of the bank's $50 billion loan after talks with Macri earlier Wednesday.

The IMF approved the $50 billion, three-year standby loan in June.

Lagarde said the IMF would work to strengthen its arrangement with Argentina and "re-examine the phasing of the financial program".

The "more adverse international market conditions" battering Argentina's economy "had not been fully anticipated," she admitted in a statement.

Macri called for the early release of the funds in a phone call with Lagarde on Wednesday.

It came amid heightened volatility in Argentina's financial and currency markets, which have been battered by uncertainty over inflation, an economic downturn and budget deficits.

The Argentine peso has lost more than 40 percent of its value against the dollar this year. Inflation is projected to surpass 30 percent by the end of 2018.