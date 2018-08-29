Oil slips on rising U.S. supply, Venezuela investment

Benchmark Brent crude oil was down 20 cents at $75.75 a barrel by 0750 GMT. U.S. light crude was 10 cents lower at $68.43 a barrel.

U.S. crude inventories rose by 38,000 barrels to 405.7 million barrels in the week to Aug. 24, the American Petroleum Institute said on Tuesday.

Official U.S. fuel inventory and crude production data will be published later on Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Traders said reports of potential investment in Venezuela's struggling oil production also affected markets.

Venezuelan crude exports have halved since 2016 to below 1 million barrels per day (bpd).