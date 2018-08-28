ADNOC emphasises women’s fundamental role in delivering company’s 2030 Growth Strategy

Speaking at one of the company’s Emirati Women’s Day events, Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO, highlighted the support of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation – and that of the UAE Leadership – to encourage women to be key partners in the development and prosperity of the nation. Dr. Sultan Al Jaber was joined by several special guests, including Dr. Maitha Bint Salem Al Shamsi, UAE Minister of State, as well as ADNOC senior management and more than 500 men and women across the company’s operations.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber said: "The ADNOC Group is proud to recognise Emirati Women’s Day and celebrate our female colleagues and the roles they play in UAE society and at ADNOC. Emirati women work across all aspects of ADNOC’s operations, from corporate offices to remote fields. Their achievements serve as testament to the unwavering efforts of our nation’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose vision was to support and empower women.'' "Sheikh Zayed’s vision has also been reinforced by our nation’s vision for growth and prosperity. As a primary economic driver of the UAE, we will continue to enable our female colleagues to grow, develop and excel in their careers with the ADNOC Group, and we will always support and empower their success," he added.

As part of ADNOC’s Emirati Women’s Day celebrations, the company hosted several events, all of which were focused on women’s empowerment, gender diversity and inclusivity.