Dollar steady after U.S., Mexico agree to overhaul trade deal

The agreement put pressure on Canada to consent to new terms in order to preserve a three-nation pact, which would ultimately dial back the economic uncertainty caused by U.S. President Donald Trump's repeated threats to ditch the 1994 accord.

Shusuke Yamada, currency and equity strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Tokyo, said Canada's readiness to join the deal remained something to watch though it was difficult to gauge when investors expected a breakthrough.

"It would be positive for the Canadian dollar, Mexico peso, these currencies that have been sold on the back of higher trade tensions," Yamada said.

"Overall, that would be negative for the Japanese yen and the U.S. dollar. That's positive for the risk assets in general," he said.

The dollar index <.DXY>, which measures the greenback's performance against six other currencies, was nearly flat on Tuesday following the two previous sessions of losses. The index edged 0.05 percent higher to 94.834 as of 0135 GMT, making up small losses earlier.

The dollar has fallen more than 2 percent since hitting a high not seen in over a year on Aug. 15, amid U.S. President Donald Trump's criticism of the Federal Reserve for raising interest rates at a time when the U.S. government was trying to stimulate the economy.