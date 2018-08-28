Oil prices edge up on supply disruption worries

International Brent crude oil futures <LCOc1> were at $76.37 per barrel at 0215 GMT, up 16 cents, or 0.2 percent, from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures <CLc1> were up 9 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $68.96 a barrel.

Despite some concerns about an economic slowdown because of the U.S.-China trade conflict, crude supplies are relatively tight due to disruptions as well as voluntary restraints on output by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The cartel's monitoring committee found that oil producers participating in a supply-reduction agreement, which includes non-OPEC member Russia, cut output in July by 9 percent more than called for.

The findings for last month compare with a compliance level of 120 percent for June and 147 percent for May, meaning participants have been steadily increasing production.