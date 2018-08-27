MoE's donation brings clean water to local populations in Albania, Kyrgyzstan and India

Employees at the ministry donated funds to the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, which used to implement water projects in these countries.

Abdullah Al Saleh, Under-Secretary at the Ministry for Foreign Trade, said the ERC had dug four wells two in India, one each in Albania and Kyrgyzstan to provide clean and safe drinking water to local populations there.

He stated that the humanitarian gesture reflected the active contribution of the ministry's employees to efforts aimed at promoting the values of charitable work and corporate social responsibility.

The project, he indicated, was launched last year in celebration of the ''Year of Giving."

He added that helping local populations in these countries to have access to clean water supports the sustainable development goals.

''The initiative underscores the continuation of the legacy of the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, of digging water wells in as many countries as possible to benefit thousands of people,'' he further added.