Emirates to add fourth daily flight to Riyadh

Adil Al Ghaith, Senior Vice President Commercial Operations, Gulf, Middle East and Iran, said, "Emirates’ expanded schedule to Riyadh will offer more travel options and choice for business travellers and families alike who are looking to visit Dubai. There are strong passenger flows between Riyadh and Dubai so enhancing our services makes business sense, and further underscores Riyadh’s importance within our global network.

Dubai’s attractiveness as a destination for Saudi travellers continues to be strong and in 2017 more than 1.5 million Saudis visited the city, according to data published by the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism).

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the UAE’s largest trading partner in the region, with non-oil trade reaching an estimated AED880 billion (USD$24 billion) in 2017, according to UAE Federal Customs Authority data.