Expo Centre Sharjah to host major international exhibitions during Q4 2018

The centre’s list of upcoming exhibitions for the year includes 5 global economic exhibitions; the MidEast Watch and Jewellery show, the International Autumn Trade Fair, the International Concrete Conference and Exhibition in the Middle East, the Consumer Electronics Fashion exhibition, and China Trade Week. The centre’s agenda of events for the year will also include two cultural exhibitions: the Sharjah International Book Fair and the International Photography Festival XPOSURE.

Saif Mohammed Al-Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said, " The centre is keen to update and diversify its agenda of activities, and establish strategic partnerships with various international organisations that are leaders in the field of organising exhibitions. He added that the centre is also working to develop its performance and services to enhance and solidify its leading status in the global exhibition and conference industry, which comes as part of the framework of its new strategic plan for 2018-2022."

Expo Centre Sharjah will launch the MidEast Watch and Jewellery show in the fourth quarter of 2018. The 45th edition of the biannual Show, which is the first and largest event of its kind in the region, will be held from 2nd to 6th October, with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The Show will feature the participation of over 500 exhibitors and brands from 25 different countries that specialise in the design and manufacture of watches and jewellery. Exhibitors will be coming in from the United Kingdom, Japan, Russia, the United States, Latvia, Lithuania, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Jordan, Bahrain, Turkey, Taiwan, Yemen and the UAE.

After the conclusion of the Mideast Watch and Jewellery Show, Expo Centre Sharjah will prepare to host the Sharjah International Book Fair, under the supervision of the Sharjah Book Authority.

The Sharjah International Book Fair, which is held every November under the patronage of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, brings together hundreds of publishers and authors from around the world to be featured in events, activities and seminars that are held during the entire 10 days of the exhibition.

Since its launch in 1982, the Sharjah International Book Fair has transformed from a book fair to an all-inclusive integrated cultural project that brings together publishers, authors, book enthusiasts and internationally-acclaimed guests within a single platform, and offers them a variety of events and activities that’s satisfies their interests.

Expo Centre Sharjah will host the International Autumn Trade Fair from 20th to 2nd November. The fair, which specialises in the trade of consumer goods, will include the participation of a variety of countries. The fair is one of the most prominent exhibitions of its kind in the region, and it represents a platform that attracts major regional and global product suppliers and service providers. The fair also highlights Sharjah's position as a major regional hub for products, services, re-exports, and global business and commerce.

Photography professionals and enthusiasts will have a chance to participate in the events and activities of the 3rd edition of the International Photography Festival XPOSURE, which will be organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau and will take place during November 20-24 at Expo Centre Sharjah. The festival will focus on building a future generation that is proficient with photography techniques, in order for them to convey a real image of UAE’s culture and traditions, which can then be used as a modern resource for the local and international media.

The 2nd edition of the International Concrete Conference and Exhibition in the Middle East (ICCX Middle East 2018) will launch its activities on 25th November at Expo Centre Sharjah. The event, which will be held over a period of 2 days, will feature the participation of more than 100 exhibitors and 1,000 international experts in the construction sector.

Expo Centre Sharjah will then host the 4th Consumer Electronics Fashion (CEF) from 28th November until 2nd December. The exhibition, which is the largest of its kind in Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, will offer the best brands in fashion, accessories, home appliances, smartphones and electronics at the best prices, through a wide range of exclusive offers on high quality products with discounts reaching up to 80 percent. The exhibition is expected to attract more than 75,000 visitors during its 4 day run.

Expo Centre Sharjah will conclude its major events for the year with the 6th edition of China Trade Week, which will be held from 12th to 14th December. The show will include the participation of over 300 exhibitors who will showcase over 1,000 Chinese products. The new edition of China Trade Week will occupy 8,000 square meters of space and will host high-end Chinese manufacturers from industries including auto parts, furniture, interiors, and consumer goods such as electronics.

The exhibition and conference sector in Sharjah plays an important role in the economy of the Emirate, and there are plans to increase investment in this sector in order to solidify Sharjah’s status as an international exhibition centre that is supported by a modern and sophisticated infrastructure. This status has led to the success of Expo Centre Sharjah in gaining membership to the Board of Directors of the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry.

The volume of investment in the UAE’s exhibition and conference sector is estimated at AED36.7 billion, according to reports from the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry in the UAE. Over the past few years, the UAE has made significant strides in the exhibition industry and has become a leading regional and global destination in the exhibition and conference sector.