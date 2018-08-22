Kuwait, Iraq to sign agreement on importing Iraqi gas before yearend

"We are in the process of selecting a global consultant to study the joint fields project," Al-Rashidi told reporters during his inspection tour on Wednesday of the Eastern Doha power plant. He stressed that "matters with brothers in Saudi Arabia are going at a steady pace and we expect the return of production in the divided region soon".

On the other hand, Al-Rashidi confirmed success of the Ministry of Electricity in overcoming the summer loads which did not exceed 14,000 megawatts.

He added that the ministry had expected the production to exceed the 14,000 megawatt barrier, pointing to the presence of about 2,000 megawatts between the highest consumption and production of the ministry's units.

On Kuwait's directive to complete the electricity linkage with Iraq, he said, officials in the Linkage Authority in the GCC countries are negotiating with the Iraqi side on a continuous basis and "we expect that these negotiations will ultimately lead to linking Iraq's electricity grid with the Gulf network and then link with Turkey and Europe on the long-term." "We are always ready to help our brothers in Iraq, according to the instructions of the political leadership", he confirmed.