Sterling falls from 12-day high as Brexit risks return

There have been mixed messages this week on whether British and EU officials will meet an informal October deadline to reach an agreement on how they will structure trade ties following their divorce next year.

Diplomats in Brussels said they expected a delay in finalising the terms of Britain's exit and could need to hold an emergency summit in November.

But British Brexit minister Dominic Raab said late on Tuesday that he was confident an exit agreement could be reached by an October 18-19 summit of EU leaders.

Following Raab's comments, sterling hit its highest levels against the greenback in 12 days, at $1.2924. The British currency had plunged to nearly 14-month lows last week as worries the UK will crash out of the EU without a trade deal mounted.

By 0807 GMT on Wednesday, sterling was 0.3 percent lower at $1.2871.

The pound was 0.2 percent lower at 89.77 pence per euro.