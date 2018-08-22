Turkish lira weakens in holiday trade after Bolton comments

The lira traded at 6.0900, weakening from a close of 6.0600 on Tuesday, and has lost 37 percent of its value this year in a currency crisis triggered by concern over President Tayyip Erdogan's influence over monetary policy and exacerbated by the dispute with Washington.

Trade was thinner than usual and probably mainly offshore after Turkish markets closed at midday on Monday for a holiday to mark the Muslim Eid Al Adha festival which continues for the rest of this week.

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton told Reuters during a visit to Israeli occupation "the Turkish government made a big mistake in not releasing Pastor (Andrew) Brunson."

In an interview with Reuters on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he would give Turkey no concessions in return for the release of Brunson. Turkish government officials have not responded to Trump's comments.