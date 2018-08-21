Tsipras marks end to "modern-day Odyssey" after Greece leaves bailout

Greek PM briefs parliament on a debt relief the country reached with its EU lenders in Athens

"Ithaca will once again be identified with the end of a modern-day Odyssey (that was) very difficult for the Greek people," he said after arriving on the island.





In Homer's epic poem, Odysseus returned home to Ithaca from the Trojan war after a 10-year voyage lost at sea.

Tsipras is due to give a state address from the island, a day after Greece ended its third bailout deal with international creditors who have bankrolled the country in return for tough reforms and austerity monitored by their inspectors since 2010.

Austerity and political turmoil followed, shrinking the economy by a quarter, pushing a third of the population into poverty and forcing the migration of thousands abroad.

Another two bailouts followed in 2012 and 2015. In all, the 288 billion euros ($330 billion) Greece has borrowed is the largest bailout in history, saddling the country with debt the equivalent of 180 percent of its annual economic output.

In the coming years, Greece will have to maintain primary budget surpluses - excluding debt repayments - and further cuts in pensions may be made in 2019.