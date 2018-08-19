Venezuela on edge as Maduro unveils raft of economic reforms

Ahead of a major currency overhaul on Monday, when Caracas will start issuing new banknotes after slashing five zeroes off the crippled bolivar, Maduro detailed other measures he hopes will pull Venezuela out of crisis.

Those measures -- revealed in a speech to the nation late Friday -- include a massive minimum wage hike, the fifth so far this year.

But analysts say the radical overhaul could only serve to make matters worse.

"There will be a lot of confusion in the next few days, for consumers and the private sector," said the director of the Ecoanalitica consultancy, Asdrubal Oliveros.

"It's a chaotic scenario."

Three of the country's leading opposition groups -- Primero Justicia, Voluntad Popular and Causa R -- have rejected the reform plan and called for a day of protest on Tuesday.