Xiamen Air passenger jet skids off runway in Manila, no casualties

All 157 passengers and eight crew aboard the Boeing 737-800 were unharmed, according to the airline and airport authorities in the Philippines' capital. An investigation was underway to determine what led to the accident late on Thursday.

Images of the plane operated by Xiamen Air, a subsidiary of China Southern Airlines, showed it next to an airport perimeter fence with the left wing touching the ground.

The plane "misapproached" on its first attempt to land and lost contact with the control tower on the second attempt when it skidded off the runway after touching down, said Ed Monreal, the general manager at Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Airport officials said they were looking at several factors, including the bad weather at the time of the incident and communications between the pilot and control tower.

Xiamen Air said in a short statement that no one had been injured in the incident.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China said it had set up an investigation group and sent a team to Manila to coordinate with Philippine authorities. The regulator said it also sent a team to Xiamen Air.