Turkey doubles tariffs on some U.S. imports over economy "attacks"

The move comes amid increased tension between the two NATO allies over Ankara's imprisonment of a pastor and other diplomatic issues, which has sent the lira tumbling to record lows against the dollar.

Last Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he had authorized higher tariffs on aluminium and steel imports from Turkey.

A decree published in Turkey's Official Gazette and signed by President Tayyip Erdogan, doubled the tariffs on passenger cars to 120 percent, on alcoholic drinks to 140 percent and on leaf tobacco to 60 percent.