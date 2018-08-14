Dollar rises to 13-month peak on anxiety over Turkey

While the lira rebounded from an all-time low, concerns about European banks' exposure to the country spurred selling of the euro, sending it to 13-month lows against the greenback and Swiss franc.

An index that tracks the dollar against the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies touched 96.794, the highest since June 2017. It was last up 0.4 percent at 96.762.

The Turkish lira has lost more than 40 percent of its value against the dollar this year, hit by worries over President Tayyip Erdogan's calls for lower interest rates and fraying ties between the United States and Turkey, a NATO ally.

On Tuesday, however, the lira recovered some ground, trading at 6.4300 to the dollar at 1827 GMT, up 6.8 percent on the day, after plunging to an all-time low of 7.24 on Monday.

Sanctions imposed by Washington on Ankara have stoked anxiety about Turkey's economy, already bogged down by double-digit inflation.

The currency was supported by remarks from Turkish finance minister Berat Albayrak, who told a news conference the lira will strengthen.