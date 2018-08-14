Etihad Airways deploys additional flights for Hajj season

Until 28th August, Etihad will operate special charters to carry pilgrims on its additional flights to Jeddah and Medina Airport. All flights will operate alongside regular scheduled services.

Commenting on the announcement, Hareb Mubarak Al Muhairi, Etihad Airways’ Senior Vice President, said, "The Hajj pilgrimage is a very important experience for Muslims around the world and Etihad is proud to help its customers make this significant journey. This year we see a 17 percent increase in the number of pilgrims travelling with Etihad compared the same period last year."

He added that to meet this increasing demand, Etihad Airways is adding 16 flights alongside the scheduled services to Jeddah and Medina.

The top inbound destinations for the Hajj Etihad flights are the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Pakistan, Indonesia, Korea, and Nigeria.

Extra provisions will also be made by cabin crew to meet pilgrims’ needs and requirements and to facilitate the performing of ablutions, advising them about the entry into Al Miqat (state of sanctity), and the changing into Ihram robes.