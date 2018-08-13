Musk confirms talks with Saudis over taking Tesla private

"I left the July 31st meeting with no question that a deal with the Saudi sovereign fund could be closed, and that it was just a matter of getting the process moving," Musk said in a blog post.

"I continue to have discussions with the Saudi fund, and I also am having discussions with a number of other investors," Musk added, while insisting he would seek to use equity and not debt.

In a series of cryptic tweets last week, Musk announced that he would like to take the company private at 420 dollars a share, a significant increase on the market price at the time of his announcement.

Musk said he told the board about his plans on August 2.