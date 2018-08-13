Turkey fails to halt lira carnage, Erdogan slams 'stab in back'

A dispute between Turkey and the United States -- which reached new intensity over the detention of an American pastor -- has hammered the lira and also raised questions over the future partnership between Washington and Ankara.

As the lira plunged another seven percent in value, investors fretted over potential economic contagion from Turkey, particularly to European banks.

The Turkish lira had tumbled some 16 percent against the dollar on Friday as U.S. President Donald Trump said he had doubled tariffs on steel and aluminium from Turkey.

After Erdogan's speech, the lira was trading back at 6.9 to the dollar, a loss of over seven percent on the day, recovering from even sharper losses in earlier Asian trade where it struck a record low of 7.2362 to the greenback.

In its first statement since what was dubbed "Black Friday" in Turkey, the central bank said it was ready to take "all necessary measures" to ensure financial stability, promising to provide banks with "all the liquidity" they need.

The bank also revised reserve requirement ratios for banks, in a move also aimed at staving off any liquidity issues.

But to the dismay of markets, the statement gave no clear promise of rate hikes, which is what most economists and analysts say is needed to ease the crisis.

Erdogan indicated he was in no mood to offer concessions to the United States in one of the worst spats between the two NATO allies in years.

Erdogan said Turkey was facing an "economic siege", slamming the currency movements as an "attack against our country".