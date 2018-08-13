Markets rattled as Turkish lira dives to record lows

The lira's collapse already sparked a sell-off on European and New York stock markets late last week, with haven assets including the yen and Swiss franc rallying.

The lira dived further overnight to record lows of 7.24 to the dollar and 8.12 versus the euro.

The unit recovered somewhat after Turkey's central bank announced a raft of measures aimed at calming markets.

"Investors remained fearful on Monday (over) the Turkish lira's precipitous plunge -- and the concerns that a financial crisis in the country would ripple through the rest of Europe," said Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell.

European equities and the euro slid Monday on worries about the possible impact on some European banks, including Spain's BBVA, Italy's UniCredit and France's BNP Paribas.