ADNOC distribution announces positive results for Q2, H1 2018

According to a press statement, EBITDA grew by 30 percent to AED1,443 million, and gross profit rose by 24 percent to AED2,609 million. Free cash-flow generation was up 72 percent year-on-year to AED1,111 million in the first half of 2018.

Quarter-on-quarter, the company has also shown continued momentum, with net profit for the second quarter of 2018 up 24 percent compared to the second quarter of 2017, gross profit for Q2 2018 increased by 33 percent, and gross profit margin rose to 25 percent, up from 22 percent during the same period last year, the statement added.

The company’s financial performance during the first half of 2018 remained resilient notwithstanding a challenging market environment. Total fuel volumes sold during the period was 4,763 million liters, a one percent decrease compared to the same period last year.