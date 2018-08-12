Sharjah Summer Festival revitalises economy, enhances tourism

This rise in the tourist sector translates the pivotal role of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) in shoring up the emirate's existing tourist attractions, which are now looked at as a magnet for visitors from the UAE and beyond.

SCTDA is keen to launch a bunch of qualitative projects and initiatives that target visitors and residents in all parts of the UAE to promote the tourism sector and exploit all potentials to achieve best results at the emirate’s level.

The Sharjah Summer Festival has been a family-friendly summer destination and is an ideal destination for diversifying the emirate's domestic tourism, adopting an innovative approach of tourists’ needs and aspirations through providing them with a wide range of services and offers.

The festival also contributed to the promotion of the economic sector and the increase of local production through the extensive interaction of visitors and tourists with the exclusive offers and discounts offered by the various commercial markets.

In this context, Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority said SCTDA adopts a clear plan of action to develop tourism capabilities and launch a number of development initiatives and strategic projects most notably of which is the Sharjah Summer Festival", one of the most important initiatives launched by the Authority, which has directly contributed to enhancing the emirate's income.

He added that these initiatives and projects are in line with SCTDA’s strategy to develop the tourism sector in the emirate in support of Sharjah Tourism Vision 2021 and to translate the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to make Sharjah an ideal destination for families.