SEDD intensifies control campaigns on economic establishments ahead of Eid Al Adha

In this context, the SEDD staff made inspection visits to a number of economic establishments including Souq Al Jubail and cattle market.

Ali Fadhil, Head of Commercial Protection Department at SEDD said that the main objective of these campaigns and control tours is to ensure the safety of the products displayed in the market and to observe traders’ compliance with the approved specifications. Theses campaigns are also aimed at combating all aspects of commercial fraud and reducing the negative practices that some traders may resort to, he added.

He called on all consumers to report any violations during Eid days by contacting the Department through Sharjaheconomic, or visit the site of consumer protection in Sharjah www.shjconsumer.ae, in addition to directly contact officials at the department.