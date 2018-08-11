SEDD intensifies control campaigns on economic establishments ahead of Eid Al Adha

  • Saturday 11, August 2018 in 8:47 PM
  • Ali Fadhil, Head of Commercial Protection Department at SEDD
    Ali Fadhil, Head of Commercial Protection Department at SEDD
Sharjah 24: The Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) has intensified its control campaigns on the economic establishments linked to Eid Al Adha season through organising awareness and monitoring campaigns at the emirate’s level to educate consumers and traders about their rights and duties to ensure the safety of markets.
In this context, the SEDD staff made inspection visits to a number of economic establishments including Souq Al Jubail and cattle market.
 
Ali Fadhil, Head of Commercial Protection Department at SEDD said that the main objective of these campaigns and control tours is to ensure the safety of the products displayed in the market and to observe traders’ compliance with the approved specifications. Theses campaigns are also aimed at combating all aspects of commercial fraud and reducing the negative practices that some traders may resort to, he added.
 
He called on all consumers to report any violations during Eid days by  contacting the Department through Sharjaheconomic, or visit the site of consumer protection in Sharjah www.shjconsumer.ae, in addition to directly contact officials at the department.