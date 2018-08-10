Erdogan tells Turks to buy plunging lira as Trump turns the screws

The lira has long been falling on worries about Erdogan's influence over monetary policy and worsening relations with the United States. That turned into a rout on Friday, with the liradiving as much as 18 percent at one point, the biggest one-day drop since Turkey's 2001 financial crisis.

Reverberations spread through global markets, with European stockmarkets especially hit as investors took fright over banks' exposure to Turkey. U.S. stocks were also rattled, with banks again in focus.

The lira, which has lost more than 40 percent this year, hit a new record low after Trump took steps to punish Ankara in a wide-ranging dispute. He said he had authorised higher tariffs on imports from the United States' NATO ally, imposing duties of 20 percent on aluminium and 50 percent on steel.

The lira, he noted on Twitter, "slides rapidly downward against our very strong Dollar!"

"Our relations with Turkey are not good at this time!" he said in an early morning post.

Turkey's trade ministry said the U.S. tariff moves were against World Trade Organisation rules.

Without naming countries, Erdogan said supporters of a failed military coup two years ago, which Ankara says was organised by a U.S.-based Muslim cleric, were attacking Turkey in new ways since his re-election two months ago to a new executive presidency.

The new duties on Turkey are double the level that Trump imposed in March on steel and aluminium imports from a range of countries. The White House said he had authorised them under Section 232 of U.S. trade law, which allows for tariffs on national security grounds.

While Turkey and the United States are at odds over a host of issues, the most pressing disagreement has been over the detention of U.S. citizens in Turkey, notably Christian pastor Andrew Brunson who is on trial on terrorism charges. Turkish officials held talks in Washington this week but there was no breakthrough.

The lira sell-off has deepened concern over whether over-indebted Turkish companies will be able to pay back loans taken out in euros and dollars after years of overseas borrowing to fund a construction boom under Erdogan.