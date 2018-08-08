ESMA signs MoU to facilitate Philippines trade movement

Signed by Abdullah Al Maeeni, ESMA Director-General, and Ernani Dionisio, Philippine Accrediting Authority representative, the agreement will support the Halal products sector in the Philippine via technical cooperation and exchange of expertise between the two bodies.

According to the MoU, ESMA will help the Republic of the Philippines to access a unified system and standards of halal products, in a way that ensures the strengthening of the Philippine Halal industry.

Trade exchange between the two countries reached about US$2.2 billion last year, said Al Maeeni. He pointed to the continuous development of the UAE's economic and commercial relations in a way that ensures further growth.

He said that the agreement includes the implementation of the UAE Halal Control and Information Exchange System and the training of the Philippine side on the requirements of the UAE system for certificates of products and the acceptance of accreditation certificates issued by ESMA.

"The UAE has taken several steps towards establishing an integrated global system for the Halal products sector that is integrated and inclusive for a vital and important sector of remarkable international interest and added value to the national economy," Al Maeeni concluded.