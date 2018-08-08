China trade surplus with US eases in July

The figures on Wednesday come as the two exchange threats of further measures, which have fuelled fears of a trade war many observers warn could hammer global business.

Beijing reported a $28.1 billion surplus for July, down from the record $28.9 billion seen in June. China's gaping trade surplus with the United States has been a constant bone of contention, with Trump accusing the country of unfair practices, stealing American jobs and thieving its technological know-how.

China's global trade surplus fell even more, from $41.5 billion in June to $28 billion in July as imports and exports soared.

The dip in China's US surplus is unlikely to ease tensions with the Trump. The White House on July 6 imposed 25 percent tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese products entering the US, triggering an instant tit-for-tat response from Beijing.

US officials said Tuesday they would slap 25 percent levies on another $16 billion worth of Chinese imports from August 23.

The move had been widely expected but with China lining up retaliatory measures it reinforced worries that the two sides are heading for an all-out trade war that could hammer the global economy.

The US has also lined up another $200 billion worth of Chinese imports to target in future.

American imports far more from China than the other way around, meaning Beijing may at some point need to look for other means of retaliation.