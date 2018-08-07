Khalifa Fund holds workshop on online marketplace

The event, which was held in collaboration with the Expo 2020 Dubai team at the Khalifa University, covered key discussions on the unique features of the Expo 2020 online market portal and the many business development opportunities it brings. The workshop, which was attended by local entrepreneurs and KFED strategic partners, threw light on how local companies, including SMEs, can leverage and showcase their products and services across a wider global audience.

During the sessions, the Expo 2020 Dubai team talked about the importance of the online marketplace and the advantages being brought in by having key access to local and international suppliers. Representatives from the team shared how e-marketplaces help in facilitating product searches and purchases, which saves time as opposed to buying via traditional means. The lecturers also went through the objectives of the online marketplace, the registration procedures for the coming event and shared some contract opportunities that can benefit SMEs in Expo 2020 Dubai.

Khalid Sharaf, Head of Business Relationships, Business Integration and Activations of Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "The workshop proves to be very timely and strategic as we are coming close to hosting Expo 2020. The sessions allowed participants to learn more about the online marketplace and how it supports SMEs like how to increase their sales, interact with other companies, get feedback on their products and services, and optimise direct and non-direct opportunities from Expo 2020. This is also an opportunity for SMEs to benefit from an integrated e-community that contributes to building a meaningful and enduring legacy beyond Expo 2020."

Ahmad Khalfan Matar Al Rumaithi, Senior Manager, Entrepreneurship Development - Support and Membership at Khalifa Fund, explained that other workshops will also be held across different emirates in line with supporting the growth and development of SMEs and to help increase their capacities to contribute positively to the country’s economy through their projects.