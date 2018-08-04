SCCI discusses cooperation with Malaysia

The meeting was held recently at the SCCI headquarters, where the two sides agreed to enhance joint efforts to promote economic cooperation and the available investment opportunities in both countries, in addition to encouraging businesspeople in both Sharjah and Malaysia to build fruitful and long-lasting partnerships.

The meeting was also attended by Swardi Abdul Shakoor, Deputy Trade Commissioner of the Malaysia Trade Centre at the Consulate General of Malaysia in the UAE; Fatima Khalifa Al Maqrab, Head of International Cooperation Department at the SCCI; and Heba Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of the First Business Councils and the Joint Committees at the SCCI.

Mohamed Ahmed Amin, Acting Director-General of the SCCI, stressed the keenness of the chamber to promote and enhance mutual cooperation between Sharjah and Malaysia. He also expressed that the chamber welcomes Malaysian investments from various economic sectors, as well as the exchange of expertise and the establishment of joint projects between both countries.

Amin highlighted the various investment opportunities in Sharjah, which characterise the emirate’s status as a leading economic centre worldwide for establishing businesses that can act as an entry point into the region’s markets. He also demonstrated an overview of the most prominent economic exhibitions and conferences that Expo Centre Sharjah organises throughout the year, which attract the biggest companies and brands under its roof.

He called on the trade commissioner to encourage Malaysian companies and investors to take advantage of the facilities and incentives that the chamber offers to foreign investors and the services that it offers to the business community in the emirate.

Omar Mohammed Salleh praised the development and prosperity that are being witnessed in the emirate. He stressed that the centre is keen to enhance cooperation with the chamber in order to develop the economic relations between Malaysia and Sharjah, and to promote trade exchange and mutual investments between both sides.

The two sides also examined ways to participate in the exhibitions and conferences that are held in both Sharjah and Malaysia, in addition to exchanging official delegation visits between the two sides in the future.

The UAE is considered Malaysia’s largest trade partner in West Asia, where it accounts for 32.8% of Malaysia’s total trade volume in the region, and the country is also considered to be the region’s second largest exporter to Malaysia.