China threatens U.S. with tariffs on 60 billion dollars' worth of goods

The Chinese Ministry of Finance released a list of approximately 5,200 U.S. goods worth a total of 60 billion dollars. These goods would be affected by customs duties of between 5 and 25 per cent.

According to Chinese authorities, the tariffs will be raised if the U.S. follows through with its threat and imposes additional tariffs on 200 billion dollars' worth of Chinese goods.

The U.S. has already imposed tariffs on Chinese goods worth 34 billion dollars, with further tariffs on goods valued at 16 billion dollars expected to follow soon.