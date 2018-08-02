SEDD receives 2,901 complaints during 2018 first half

His Excellency Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, stressed that Sharjah has taken great strides in the field of economic diversification and has achieved a high level of development and progress under wise leadership seeking to use the energies and resources available to achieve the best achievements.

From his side, Salim Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of Commercial Control and Protection Department at SEDD, emphasised on the importance that the public should communicate with the Department in case of facing any case of commercial fraud. He also on the need to keep a bill after purchasing, which is a reference to them and the guarantor of their rights if they wish to file a complaint. Besides, SEDD offers several channels to receive complaints whereas it receives the complaints through the Call Center at 80080000 or through the consumer protection website www.shjconsumer.ae.