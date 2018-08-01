World stocks slip, dollar rallies as trade war fears return

Conflicting signs over which direction the trade conflict between the United States and China is headed have yanked markets in opposite directions.

A Bloomberg report that the world's two largest economics were seeking to resume trade talks to defuse a battle over import tariffs saw stock markets edge up globally on Tuesday.

But a source said the Trump administration plans to propose a 25 percent tariff on $200 billion in Chinese imports, up from an original 10 percent, in a bid to pressure Beijing into making trade concessions.

That injected uncertainty into financial markets and new concern about what it would mean for China and the global economy.

Chinese shares, the offshore yuan and the Australian dollar all weakened.

European shares were mixed as a fresh batch of positive corporate earnings offset the worries about the U.S.-China trade conflict.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.2 percent while Germany's DAX slipped 0.13 percent. Britain's FTSE 100 tumbled 0.86 percent while France's CAC 40 rose 0.13 percent.

Investors fear a trade war between Washington and Beijing could hit global growth, and prominent U.S. business groups have condemned Trump's aggressive tariffs.

But analysts said Wednesday's reaction remained fairly muted.

"Overall the markets' reaction has been subdued. The [currency] markets have calmed down relatively quickly. Maybe the market is underestimating the economic impacts of the tariffs and that is why it is keeping calm," said Thu Lan Nguyen, a currencies strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

Stronger than expected earnings by Apple Inc pushed quarterly results beyond Wall Street targets on Tuesday, allaying some concerns about a tech sector shaken by recent sell-offs in Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc and Netflix Inc.

The tech retreat has overshadowed a generally buoyant U.S. earnings season, with average 22.6 percent profit growth and 83 percent of companies beating consensus estimates so far.

World stocks in July recorded their best monthly returns since January, despite trade tensions, growth fears and tech selling.