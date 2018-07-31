Sharjah Summer Promotions 2018 kicks off Wednesday

The event, which will run until September 16, will witness the participation of tens of shopping malls and thousands of retail outlets to launch significant summer shopping promotions in Sharjah to attract a large number of visitors and shoppers during the this mammoth event

The Sharjah Summer Promotions is held under the umbrella of “Sharjah Summer”, which is organised for the second time in a row by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority.

Mohammed Ahmed Amin, Acting Director General of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that the Sharjah Summer Promotions 2018 is one of the main annual events on the agenda of the Chamber's activities which are part of its central mission to participate effectively in organising, developing and diversifying Sharjah's economy and contributing to the sustainable development of various sectors, primarily the trade, industry and tourism sectors.

He added that the event has become one of the most important economic seasons, and the most active at all levels; it is an event awaited by the various sectors, besides being an attractive and exciting occasion for the residents and visitors of the emirate due to its rich recreational activities, distinctive heritage and attractive discounts as well as valuable prizes. He thanked all the strategic partners who have contributed to the successful launch of Sharjah Summer Promotions 2018.

Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, SCCI’s Director of Economic Relations said the summer promotions, which will kick off at Sharjah’s shopping centres in coordination with the Sharjah Economic Development Department and Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, will present visitors and shoppers a unique shopping experience filled with tempting offers and discounts on the finest brands and products, and a large package of valuable prize and gifts that will be awarded to lucky shoppers.

The Sharjah Summer Promotions 2018 includes the “Big Summer Discounts” campaign, which will be held over a period of 3 days and will take place during August 19-21. The campaign, which will be held in conjunction with Eid Al Adha, offers shoppers promotions and discounts up to 80% off.