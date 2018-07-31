SCCI discusses strengthening trade relations with Belarus

Acting Director General of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mohammed Ahmed Amin, discussed a number of issues of common interest and enhanced coordination between the Chamber and the trade section of the Embassy of Belarus, thus enhancing the economic relations and mutual interests between the two countries, Sharjah in particular.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to form an official delegation from the Chamber, including representatives of the local business community, to visit Belarus next year to learn more about investment opportunities in Belarus and economic cooperation.